Retired Vice Admiral Timothy “TJ” White Appointed to Lead Newly Created Texas Cyber Command

Retired Vice Admiral Timothy James “TJ” White has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott as the first Chief of the newly established Texas Cyber Command, a move aimed at strengthening the state’s ability to defend against escalating cyber threats. White will serve a term through February 1, 2027.

The Texas Cyber Command, created earlier this year as one of the governor’s emergency priorities, is designed to unite cybersecurity resources and expertise from state, local, and federal partners. Its mission is to coordinate response capabilities, bolster resilience, and safeguard critical infrastructure and data systems across Texas from foreign and domestic cyberattacks.

“Our state is under constant attack by cyber criminals, attacks that occur thousands of times every single second of every single day,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas needs strong cybersecurity experts to lead our fight against these attacks, often from hostile foreign adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran. Admiral White’s decades of honorable military service to our country combined with his cybersecurity expertise makes him the leader we need at the helm of the Texas Cyber Command. Admiral White and the Texas Cyber Command will serve as essential assets to prevent and protect against cyber breaches to keep Texans safe.”

White brings more than 37 years of service in the U.S. Navy, where he led at the highest levels of national cyber and intelligence operations. As Commander of the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, U.S. TENTH Fleet, and Navy Space Command, he directed global efforts to secure and defend the Navy’s digital and communications infrastructure while overseeing strategic deterrence and cyberspace operations.

Previously, White served as Commander of the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force at U.S. Cyber Command, where he led teams charged with defending the nation against sophisticated state-sponsored cyber adversaries. He also served as Director of Intelligence for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, providing critical insights to prevent geopolitical and military surprises across one of the world’s most complex regions.

After retiring from the Navy in 2020, White founded OneNetworkConnection, LLC, a cybersecurity consulting firm based in Texas that advises organizations on managing risk and leveraging collaborative defense strategies. He also serves as a Professor of Practice at the Naval Postgraduate School, is affiliated with the Military Cyber Professionals Association, and is a trustee of the Southwest Research Institute.

White received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, a Master of Science in Systems Technology from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a Master of Science in Strategic Resource Management from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.