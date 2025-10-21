Rob Cotton Takes on New Role at Harmonia Holdings Group

Rob Cotton has joined Harmonia Holdings Group as Senior Director of Growth and Capture for Federal Civilian programs, bringing with him more than three decades of experience in business development, strategy, and federal market leadership across multiple agencies and sectors.

Before joining Harmonia, Cotton served as Vice President of Growth at SkyePoint Decisions, where he led business development and capture activities for the company’s National Security division. His team secured key wins at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and the U.S. Army, including projects in application development, cybersecurity, and IT modernization.

Previously, Cotton held senior roles at TechFlow, Octo (formerly Sevatec), Harris Corporation, Digital Management Inc., Ernst & Young, and Capgemini, where he built extensive partnerships within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Commerce, and Office of Personnel Management. He has also led growth strategies for defense and intelligence clients, winning large-scale contracts in data analytics, agile development, and systems integration.

