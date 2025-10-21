spot_img
Rob Cotton Takes on New Role at Harmonia Holdings Group

By Matt Seldon
Rob Cotton has joined Harmonia Holdings Group as Senior Director of Growth and Capture for Federal Civilian programs, bringing with him more than three decades of experience in business development, strategy, and federal market leadership across multiple agencies and sectors.

Before joining Harmonia, Cotton served as Vice President of Growth at SkyePoint Decisions, where he led business development and capture activities for the company’s National Security division. His team secured key wins at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and the U.S. Army, including projects in application development, cybersecurity, and IT modernization.

Previously, Cotton held senior roles at TechFlow, Octo (formerly Sevatec), Harris Corporation, Digital Management Inc., Ernst & Young, and Capgemini, where he built extensive partnerships within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Commerce, and Office of Personnel Management. He has also led growth strategies for defense and intelligence clients, winning large-scale contracts in data analytics, agile development, and systems integration.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

