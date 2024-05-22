Rob Duhart has embarked on a new journey, taking on the role of Senior Vice President of Cloud Security at Oracle Cloud. Duhart, a seasoned Information Security leader, announced his new position on LinkedIn, expressing his enthusiasm for joining the Oracle team. “I am pleased to share that I will be serving as the SVP, Cloud Security at Oracle Cloud. I have long admired this leadership team and these security leaders, several of whom I have known for decades. I am thrilled about all that we have in-store for this industry,” Duhart stated.

Rob Duhart is known for his servant-first leadership style, deeply committed to building dynamic, world-class Information Security programs and teams. He has a strong focus on managing enterprise information security risk and accelerating the delivery of business value through technology. His leadership is driven by principles of mindfulness, selflessness, and compassion (MsC), always prioritizing people first.

Throughout his career, Duhart has held significant positions, including Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Walmart and Global Head of Federated Security/PSS at Google. In these roles, he has demonstrated his expertise in enhancing security measures and fostering trust in the digital world.

Duhart is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) careers. He actively mentors women, veterans, people with disabilities, and minorities, striving to create more opportunities for these groups. Additionally, he is a dedicated supporter of his alma maters—Carnegie Mellon, Washington University in St. Louis (WashU), and George Mason University—as well as an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan. His personal interests include his extensive record collection and philanthropic efforts through his church to make the world a better place for all.

Oracle’s leadership team has welcomed Duhart, recognizing his vast experience and commitment to security. His appointment is expected to strengthen Oracle Cloud’s security framework, bringing innovative solutions and enhanced protection for their clients.