Rob Turner Becomes Assistant Director of FBI’s Security Division, Brings Over Two Decades of National Security Experience

Rob Turner has announced his new role as Assistant Director of the Security Division at the FBI, a leadership role overseeing the Bureau’s global security operations. Turner, a seasoned law enforcement and intelligence leader with more than 21 years of FBI experience, announced the move on LinkedIn earlier this month.

As the FBI’s Chief Security Officer, Turner now leads the Bureau’s personnel and physical security mission both domestically and abroad. His responsibilities include everything from access control and insider threat detection to clearance adjudications and the oversight of the FBI’s polygraph program. He also guides threat assessments, background investigations, and force protection measures across FBI field offices and overseas locations.

Turner’s new role follows a distinguished FBI career marked by progressive leadership across national security, counterintelligence, and counterterrorism operations. Prior to this appointment, he served as Deputy Assistant Director of the Security Division, where he managed many of the same functions now under his direct leadership.

In 2023, he held a Senior Executive Service role as Section Chief of Counterespionage, partnering closely with an Intelligence Community agency to review insider threat strategies and lead sensitive investigations at the national level. He was also Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Division, where he led investigations into violent crime, crimes against children, and organized crime.

Turner also served in multiple key leadership positions at FBI Headquarters, including Assistant Section Chief for Domestic Terrorism Operations and Chief of Staff to the Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence branch.

Across his career, Turner has consistently been tapped for roles that demand crisis management, strategic foresight, and the ability to lead cross-functional teams under pressure. His early work as the case agent on the high-profile “Ghost Stories” Russian espionage case in Washington, D.C., helped cement his reputation as a sharp investigator and leader within the intelligence community. Before joining the Bureau, Turner worked in the private sector as a project engineer and network engineer.

Turner holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.