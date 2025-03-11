71.6 F
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Robert Brose Appointed Director of Cyber Intelligence, National Security Council

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Robert Brose has been appointed the new Director of Cyber Intelligence at the National Security Council, according to a recent article.

Brose brings nearly two decades of intelligence and national security experience to the role. He most recently served as Lead for Special Projects at the United States Space Force’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Directorate. Prior to this, he held several key positions at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), including as Interagency Policy Coordinator for Advanced Technology and Research Integration and Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Cyber at the National Intelligence Council.

His background also includes leading Futures and Capability Development at ODNI, where he spearheaded efforts to forecast global scientific and technological trends and integrate intelligence with emerging research and development. He has also contributed to U.S. defense policy through his work on issues in China and Southeast Asia, participating in high-level diplomatic dialogues and international partnerships.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

