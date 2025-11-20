Robert Cekada Nominated to be Next Director at Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

President Trump has nominated Robert Cekada to serve as the next Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), advancing a career federal law enforcement leader with more than three decades of experience across ATF and major police departments. The nomination was referred to Congress on November 18, 2025 and has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.

Cekada currently serves as ATF’s Deputy Director, a role he assumed in April 2025. As the agency’s second-highest official, he oversees thousands of personnel responsible for enforcing federal firearms and explosives laws, combating arson, and disrupting trafficking networks tied to alcohol and tobacco. His selection reflects a long progression through nearly every operational level of the agency.

Before becoming Deputy Director, Cekada served as ATF’s Executive Assistant Director for Operations, where he led the Office of Field Operations, Office of Regulatory Operations, and the Office of Intelligence Operations. He managed operational strategy across all enforcement, regulatory, and intelligence functions.

His earlier leadership assignments include Deputy Assistant Director for the Central Region, overseeing ATF operations across 19 states, and serving as Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of both the Miami and Baltimore Field Divisions. In these roles he directed criminal investigations, regulatory enforcement, and intelligence initiatives across large, high-threat regions, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cekada also previously held positions as Assistant Special Agent in Charge in Philadelphia, Resident Agent in Charge of the Miami HIDTA Task Force North, and program manager at ATF headquarters, as well as various other roles in his 20 years with the bureau. He is a member of the National Crime Gun Intelligence Governing Board and the IACP Firearms Committee.

Cekada began his ATF career as a Special Agent in the Baltimore Field Division’s Hyattsville II Field Office, working on the Regional Area Gang Enforcement Task Force from 2005 to 2011. From there, he joined the Tampa Field Division for two years before reporting to ATF headquarters in 2013, initially as a project officer in the Firearms Operations Division’s Frontline Branch, and then as a program manager serving as a special assistant to senior leaders.

Before joining ATF, Cekada spent more than a decade in local law enforcement. He began his career as an NYPD officer in 1992, serving in the Housing Bureau, Citywide Anti-Gang Enforcement Unit, Street Crime Unit, and the Organized Crime Control Bureau’s Gang Division—work that placed him directly in the fight against gang-related gun violence. From 2001 to 2005, he served in the Plantation Police Department in Florida, where he was part of the Patrol Division and the SWAT team.

“In his role as Deputy Director, we have worked closely with Robert Cekada to ensure law-abiding gun owners have a seat at the table in shaping policy,” Knox Williams, president and executive director of the American Suppressor Association, said in a statement. He continued by saying, “If confirmed, he would be the first ever truly pro-Second Amendment nominee to head the agency. By nominating an ATF Director who understands our community and respects our constitutional rights, President Trump and his administration are further underscoring their commitment to standing up for the Second Amendment and gun owners. We urge the Senate to confirm him without delay.”

If confirmed, Cekada would take over from Acting Director Daniel Driscoll, who has been leading ATF while also serving as Secretary of the Army.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)