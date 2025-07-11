Robert Rottman, an expert in transportation security and aviation policy, has joined CLEAR as Director of Airport and Industry Engagement. He announced the move yesterday on LinkedIn, marking a new chapter in a career that has spanned over two decades across key U.S. government agencies and the private sector.

Rottman brings with him a deep well of experience in aviation management, homeland security strategy, and international transportation engagement. Prior to joining CLEAR, he most recently served as Executive Director for Aviation Policy, Plans, and Engagement at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), where he helped shape national aviation security initiatives and worked closely with both domestic and international aviation partners.

His federal service also includes a four-year stint at the National Security Council at the White House as Director of Transportation Security, where he worked on interagency policy coordination and helped guide national security policy at the highest levels. Before that, Rottman served in a number of leadership positions at the Department of Homeland Security, including Regional Manager and Deputy Director of Transportation, Cargo, & Infrastructure Policy, and held key roles at the Federal Aviation Administration and Deloitte Consulting.

With a B.S. in Aviation Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a longstanding reputation as a leader in both national security and transportation operations, Rottman’s expertise will likely play a pivotal role in helping CLEAR align its growth with evolving aviation security needs.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)