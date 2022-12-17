Robert Turk Becomes Acting Information Management and Technology Director and CIO at Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Robert Turk has been appointed Acting Information Management and Technology (IT) Director & CIO at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). He directs and oversees the Agency’s IT portfolio of over $135M annually and a workforce of over 400 personnel to include two DoD ACAT III Program of Records. In addition, he provides capabilities for information sharing and situational awareness in a rapid and secure manner with DoD and Interagency Partners to counter and deter WMD and emerging threats. He also leads the Agency’s IT Reform initiatives and network modernization.

Prior to his new role, he served as the Deputy IT Director/Deputy CIO, Chief of the Cybersecurity Department, and Authorizing Official for the Agency overseeing IT Operations, Cyber Security Service Provider Division, Cross Domain Solutions Element, Assessment & Authorization, Federal Information Security Modernization Act Reporting, Security Test & Evaluation, Cybersecurity Directives and Policy, Cybersecurity Workforce Training Program, Communication Security, DoD Information Technology Portfolio Repository, and Supply Chain Risk Management programs.

Prior to joining DTRA, Turk served as the Principal Lead and Senior Cybersecurity Engineer with CACI, Inc., supporting the Army’s Integrated Pay & Personnel System program. He served over 25 years of active duty in the United States Army, retiring as a Colonel.