Robin Champ Joins LBL Strategies as Vice President, Strategic Foresight

LBL Strategies, a certified veteran-owned small business specializing in strategy and foresight training and consulting, proudly announces the appointment of Robin Champ as its first Vice President for Strategic Foresight.

Champ brings an impressive 20-year track record of foresight and strategy expertise to her new role. Most recently she held the esteemed position as Chief of the Enterprise Strategy Division at the U.S. Secret Service where she was responsible for both strategic foresight and strategy management. Prior to her tenure at the Secret Service, she served as Chief of the Global Futures office at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. She also served as Co-chair for the Federal Foresight Community of Interest and is a proclaimed U.S. Army “Mad Scientist.” Recently, she was appointed to the FIT Gov Board, helping to advance best practices, information, innovations, and ideas to improve, refine, and enhance IT modernization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robin to LBL Strategies. She is a brilliant strategist and brings an enriched focus on strategic foresight to our team. Robin is an advocate for organizational performance, a certified Strategic Management Professional, an outstanding instructor, and possesses extensive experience that will yield exceptional results for customers,” expressed Randall Rollinson, President of LBL Strategies.