Ron Ross Leaving NIST After 25+ Years Service

Ron Ross, a computer scientist and fellow at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is retiring from government service, an official from NIST confirmed to MeriTalk.

Ross – who has been a familiar face on the Fed-tech conference circuit for many years – has served as a fellow at NIST since 1997, focusing on issues related to cybersecurity, systems security engineering, and risk management.

Before his time at NIST, Ross served as a researcher at the Institute for Defense Analyses, and a senior technical advisor to the Department of the Army. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

