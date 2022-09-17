63.2 F
Ronald Keohane Nominated for Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs

Keohane works as a Managing Partner of Blue Rose Consulting Group, Inc.

President Biden nominated Ronald Keohane for Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

Keohane, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., has been working with military personnel and families for over two decades. Keohane has previously served as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy under the Obama Administration, as well as a lengthy career in the private sector working with wounded warrior and sexual harassment and assault prevention programs.

Keohane also worked extensively with the National Guard on Drug Demand Reduction programs under the Clinton Administration.

Keohane is a graduate of Canisius College and resides in the Northern Virginia area where he works as a Managing Partner of Blue Rose Consulting Group, Inc.

