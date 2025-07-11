spot_img
Friday, July 11, 2025
People on the Move

Roy Ruiz Joins SAIC as Director

By Matt Seldon
Roy Ruiz

Roy Ruiz has joined SAIC as a Director, bringing with him a wealth of experience spanning two decades in federal contracting, program delivery, and homeland security support. He stepped into the role in June 2025, according to a LinkedIn update.

Ruiz’s career path reflects a consistent focus on mission-driven work at the intersection of technology, government, and national security. Most recently, he served as Program Director at NTT DATA. Prior to that, Ruiz spent five years as a Program Manager at Sev1Tech. Earlier in his career, Ruiz held key roles at Unisys, SCI Consulting, and QinetiQ North America, where he was responsible for program delivery and strategic IT initiatives, often in support of homeland security and law enforcement missions. He also worked directly with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer. His early federal career began after eight years of service in the United States Marine Corps. Ruiz holds a bachelor’s degree in Business and Communication from George Mason University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

