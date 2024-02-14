Ryan A. Higgins takes on the pivotal role of Acting Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer at the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC). Building on his extensive experience within the department, Ryan transitions from his previous positions as DOC Chief Information Security Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer.

As the Acting CIO, Ryan A. Higgins brings a wealth of expertise in information security and technology management. In his prior role as Chief Information Security Officer, he played a central role in steering the DOC’s cybersecurity program, implementing robust enterprise cybersecurity functions, and orchestrating incident response activities. His proactive approach to safeguarding information assets aligns seamlessly with the department’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity.

Notably, Ryan’s journey within the federal sector spans over eight years, showcasing a rich tapestry of roles and responsibilities. Before his tenure at the Department of Commerce, he served as the Assistant Director, Officer of Administration for the United States Trustee Program. This experience provided him with valuable insights into administrative operations and strategic planning within a federal agency.

Additionally, Ryan A. Higgins held the position of Deputy Director, Policy and Planning Staff at the U.S. Department of Justice, further solidifying his credentials as a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of policy formulation and strategic initiatives. His contributions during this period played a pivotal role in shaping policy frameworks and planning strategies within the Department of Justice.

Ryan’s elevation to the roles of Acting CIO and Chief AI Officer reflects the DOC’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for efficient information management and strategic decision-making. With his multifaceted experience, he is poised to lead the department into a new era of technological advancement, ensuring that the DOC remains at the forefront of innovation in the federal landscape. The CIO Council welcomed Ryan into his new role in a post on their LinkedIn page.

In assuming these key leadership roles, Ryan A. Higgins not only brings a wealth of experience but also a forward-looking vision for the future of information technology and artificial intelligence within the U.S. Department of Commerce. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the technological landscape of the department and reinforcing its capabilities for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.