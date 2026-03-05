Ryan Greer Joins PERIL as Chief Strategy Officer as Bedrock Merger Moves Forward

Ryan Greer has joined the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) as its Chief Strategy Officer while also transitioning to Chair of Bedrock as the two organizations move ahead with a planned merger.

Greer shared the update on LinkedIn, noting that Bedrock and PERIL decided to merge at the end of the calendar year in an effort to better coordinate efforts addressing hate-fueled and political violence. He said the organizations determined that operating through separate channels created barriers and that bringing their work together would strengthen their ability to support partners and stakeholders.

In his new role at PERIL, Greer will help guide strategic planning and organizational integration as the lab expands its work in preventing violent extremism and targeted violence. At the same time, he has shifted from President to Chair of Bedrock, the coalition of organizations focused on countering hate-fueled violence that is joining with PERIL.

Greer previously served as President of Bedrock from June 2023 through the end of 2025, helping lead the organization’s work coordinating partners focused on violence prevention. He also leads Vasa Strategies, a boutique consultancy focused on violence prevention strategy and organizational management, where he has served as Principal Consultant and CEO since 2015.

Earlier in his career, Greer held several roles at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), including National Security Director and Chief of Staff for Government Relations, Advocacy, and Community Engagement. He also served as Director for Government Relations and National Security and Director for Program Assessment and Strategy during his more than five years with the organization.

Greer’s government experience includes work at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he served as a Senior Advisor and Team Lead supporting the Office for Community Partnerships and an interagency task force developing policy options to address violent extremism. At the U.S. Department of State, he served as Policy Advisor for Foreign Terrorist Fighters in the Bureau of Counterterrorism and helped advance policy initiatives addressing the global foreign terrorist fighter threat.

Earlier in his federal career, Greer served as a Presidential Management Fellow and Program Officer at the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, with fellowship rotations that included time at the White House National Security Council staff and the U.S. Embassy in Quito. He also worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative and communications staffer in the offices of Representatives Jim Himes and Joe Courtney.

Greer is also a Fellow with both the Truman National Security Project and New America, organizations focused on national security policy and research.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)