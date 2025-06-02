Cambridge Global Advisors has welcomed Ryan Scudder, a highly respected former senior executive at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as a senior advisor. With more than 29 years of federal service, including over two decades in leadership roles, Scudder brings a deep well of operational, strategic, and logistical expertise to the homeland security consulting firm.

“Supporting frontline border security missions requires an in depth understanding of both operations and enterprise infrastructure. I’m excited to bring that perspective to CGA and support organizations in building capability and resilience,” said Ryan Scudder, Former Executive Assistant Commissioner, CBP; U.S. Border Patrol veteran.

Scudder, a Strategic Advisor at GTSC, most recently served as the Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for Enterprise Services at CBP, where he led a workforce of nearly 5,000 personnel across more than 200 locations. In this role, he oversaw essential agency functions ranging from acquisition and procurement to IT, human resources, and infrastructure management. His portfolio included stewardship of a $15 billion annual budget, oversight of $8.1 billion in property assets, and responsibility for six national training academies and over 24,000 vehicles.

Under Scudder’s leadership, CBP expanded its focus on employee wellness with the launch of the Workforce Care Directorate. He also introduced the agency’s first-ever Suicide Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention Policy. Amid heightened operational demands at the Southwest border, he successfully led the execution of a nearly $1 billion infrastructure expansion, rapidly scaling temporary processing capacity at three sites by more than 2,500 individuals.

Scudder began his federal service with the U.S. Border Patrol in 1994 and went on to hold multiple leadership positions across both the Northern and Southwest borders. His assignments included Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector, Division Chief of Operations for the San Diego Sector, and Patrol Agent in Charge roles in Rio Grande City and Weslaco, Texas. He also played a critical role in CBP’s large-scale infrastructure efforts as Associate Chief of Southwest Border Operations, overseeing the development of 655 miles of border infrastructure in under two years.

