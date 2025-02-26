Sai V Pothuri Joins SAIC as Capture Chief

SAIC has brought on industry veteran Sai V Pothuri as its new Capture Chief, a move he announced on LinkedIn. With more than two decades of experience in federal IT operations, program management, and contract capture strategy, Pothuri’s appointment strengthens SAIC’s ability to secure and manage high-value government contracts in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Pothuri joins SAIC from ASRC Federal, where he spent more than three years as a Capture Manager, leading the development of federal IT contract strategies and working closely with senior management and program directors to secure business opportunities. His background in IT innovation, P&L management, and customer relations has played a key role in helping organizations win and execute major federal contracts.

Prior to ASRC Federal, Pothuri held leadership positions across several major federal contracting firms. At Devis, he served as Director of Program Operations, overseeing strategic IT initiatives. He later moved to SOS International LLC as Director of Operations for Federal and Civilian programs, where he focused on optimizing technology services for government clients. His time at CSRA Inc. as Technology Services Operations Manager further solidified his expertise in leading complex IT programs for federal agencies.

Pothuri’s career spans more than 20 years in the federal sector, working with agencies including the Department of Energy, the National Archives and Records Administration, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Department of Commerce. He has extensive experience in managing large-scale IT programs, ensuring mission success, and driving digital transformation initiatives for government customers.

He holds an MBA in Management Information Systems from Long Island University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Brooklyn College.