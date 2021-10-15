SAIC Names Vernon Saunders as SVP for National Intelligence Community Business Unit

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has appointed Vernon Saunders as senior vice president of the company’s National Intelligence Community Business Unit. In his new role, Saunders will manage SAIC’s intelligence community work, reporting to Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s National Security and Space sector.

An industry veteran with extensive intelligence community experience, Saunders has worked with prominent intelligence community, civilian and defense organizations. He has held executive positions at Huntington Ingalls Industries, Jacobs National Security Solutions and Verizon.

“I’m delighted that Vern has joined our team,” said LaRouche. “The national intelligence community represents an elemental part of SAIC’s business, and I know Vern is the perfect person to lead our team and introduce solutions from across SAIC.”

SAIC has a 50-year heritage of working within the intelligence community, and Saunders is leading a team that delivers groundbreaking solutions in areas like cloud, application security, data analytics, digital engineering and digital transformation.

Saunders earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Averett University and a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Technology from Norfolk State University. He served as a U.S. Air Force officer for six years and is PMP- and ITIL-certified. He serves on the board of the Northern Virginia Urban League and has been twice recognized by Executive Mosaic with its Wash100 Award.

