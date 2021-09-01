SANS Technology Institute Selects Ed Skoudis As Its New President

SANS Technology Institute has named Ed Skoudis the new president of the college. The Board of Directors announced the appointment on September 1, 2021, after a unanimous vote in support of the highly regarded and charismatic cybersecurity innovator.

Ed Skoudis is founder of the SANS Institute’s Penetration Testing Curriculum and creator of SANS NetWars, CyberCity, and the Holiday Hack Challenge.

“Ed is one of the most respected and beloved leaders and educators in cybersecurity and has been instrumental in the college’s success from the start,” said Alan Paller, founder of the SANS Technology Institute, who stepped down as president in April 2021 after leading the college through more than a decade of remarkable growth. “I’m confident that he is the right person, at the right time, to build on the college’s reputation as the best cybersecurity higher education institution in the world.”

Offering career-focused undergraduate and graduate programs at the cutting edge of cybersecurity, the SANS Technology Institute develops world-class technically skilled professionals and leaders who strengthen global information security. Its master’s degree students conduct leading-edge cybersecurity research that enhances the state of the art in the practice of information security. The college is also home to the Internet Storm Center, the world’s leading global cyber threat detection network, where students in the bachelor’s degree program gain hands-on experience as Apprentice Handlers.

“Ed is an expert in the field and a brilliant educator,” said Dennis Kirby, Chairman of the SANS Technology Institute’s Board of Directors. “He created many of the methodologies employed by governments and organizations around the world to test and secure their infrastructures. He has the strategic vision and mature leadership style needed to advance the college’s highest-level aspirations.”

“It has been my great honor to carry the mace at the SANS Technology Institute commencement ceremony every year since the college was founded,” said Ed Skoudis. “I have seen firsthand the extraordinary impact the college has made on our students’ careers and lives, and I am tremendously proud to assume the role of president of the SANS Technology Institute. I want to thank Alan Paller for his outstanding leadership of the college. He left big shoes to fill, but I’m ready for the challenge and excited about the tremendous opportunities ahead.”

Read the full press release here.

