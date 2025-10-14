Sarah Lux Takes Over as Director of Communications for Emergency Management External Affairs Association

The Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) has announced the appointment of Sarah Lux as its new Director of Communications, recognizing her leadership and experience in crisis communications and public engagement. The announcement came with the organization’s thanks to outgoing Communications Director Jenna Palfrey, who completed a two-year tenure that helped elevate EMEAA’s national presence.

The association noted that Lux, who was promoted from within, has already made a measurable impact in advancing EMEAA’s mission to connect and support professionals working in emergency management communications around the world.

Lux brings more than a decade of communications experience across local government, utilities, higher education, and emergency management. She previously served as Lead Public Information Officer for the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, where she developed strategic communication plans, served as spokesperson during major incidents, and managed media relations and public outreach. Before that, she was a Public Relations Specialist at Orange County Utilities and Communications and Outreach Coordinator for the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office, where she helped strengthen community relationships and transparency in government operations.

In addition to her government service, Lux co-founded Lux Communications Strategies, an Orlando-based firm focused on helping organizations craft crisis and strategic communication plans. She also serves as a Public Information Officer for Florida’s Region 5 All-Hazards Incident Management Team and as a member of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Lux holds a Master of Arts in Public Relations from Full Sail University and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Central Florida, with a minor in Teaching English as a Foreign Language. She earned her Executive Public Information Officer (PIO) accreditation from FEMA in 2024.

As part of the leadership transition, Lux nominated Vanessa Palange to succeed her as Community Engagement Manager.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)