Scott Barnhart Promoted to Business Unit Lead of National Security at Alpha Omega

By Matt Seldon
Scott Barnhart

Alpha Omega has announced the promotion of Scott Barnhart to Business Unit Lead of National Security, recognizing his leadership and contributions to the company’s rapid expansion in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Department of State (DOS) sectors. The company shared the news on LinkedIn, congratulating Barnhart on his new role and highlighting his impact on Alpha Omega’s national security portfolio.

Since joining Alpha Omega in 2021, Barnhart has been a driving force behind the company’s growth, nearly tripling its DHS portfolio while delivering consistent year-over-year profit increases. His strategic vision and operational expertise have helped establish Alpha Omega as a leading provider of mission-critical solutions for government agencies. In his new position, he will oversee both the DHS and DOS portfolios, leading sales and delivery efforts to further expand the company’s reach in the federal security space.

Barnhart brings almost 30 years of experience in federal contracting, engineering, and program leadership. Before joining Alpha Omega, he spent over 13 years at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) as an Account Executive, where he managed accounts for the Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Justice (DOJ). Earlier in his career, he served as a Director at Nortel Government Solutions, overseeing programs for DHS, DOD, and DOJ, and worked as an Engineer at CACI International at the Pentagon.

His career began in the U.S. Army, where he served as a paratrooper at Fort Bragg, NC, before transitioning into the private sector. In addition to his work in federal contracting, he also took time to pursue personal growth and natural farming endeavors, operating Pleasant Hill Farm in Culpeper, Virginia.

Under President Trump ICE Arrests Have Increased by 627%
Praveen Kurian Promoted to Senior VP of Defense Space at SAIC
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

