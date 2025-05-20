Sean Ervin, a federal law enforcement veteran with more than 28 years of service, has joined Guidepost Solutions as Senior Managing Director. Ervin announced the move in a recent LinkedIn post.

Ervin brings to the role an extensive background in immigration enforcement, homeland security operations, and high-level federal management. A former member of the Senior Executive Service (SES), Ervin recently served as Field Office Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Atlanta, where he led operations across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. His responsibilities spanned 142,000 square miles and included oversight of 13 ICE offices, three major detention centers with a total capacity nearing 4,000, and the country’s second-largest 287(g) program. Ervin also managed a $115 million operational budget during his tenure.

Earlier in his career, Ervin held numerous leadership roles within ICE, including Deputy Field Office Director and Assistant Field Office Director, where he was responsible for emergency planning, case and custody management, congressional relations, and overall field operations. His leadership helped shape enforcement strategies and resource management across key southern jurisdictions.

Before his time at ICE, Ervin served nearly five years as a Federal Air Marshal following the 9/11 attacks. His law enforcement career began in 1996 as a Border Patrol Agent in California and continued with the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (USINS) as a Deportation Officer in South Carolina. His operational experience also includes work with the U.S. Marshals Service as part of a fugitive task force and special assignments at DHS headquarters, including serving as Special Advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Homeland Security.

After retiring from federal service in 2024, Ervin founded SCE Solutions, a consulting firm focused on advancing law enforcement mission readiness and supporting public-private partnerships in security, training, and technology integration. At SCE Solutions, Ervin advised private enterprises and NGOs on aligning solutions with ICE and CBP operational goals, leveraging his broad network and policy experience to deliver mission-driven results.

Ervin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from the University of Maryland.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)