Sean Gallagher, a seasoned IT Director with a stellar reputation for driving technology transformation, optimizing IT spending, and enhancing service delivery, has stepped into the role of Deputy Chief Information Officer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Sean’s career is punctuated with notable achievements, showcasing his exceptional competence and a results-driven approach to technology leadership. One of the defining moments in his professional journey was during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait in 2003, where his expertise played a pivotal role in designing critical voice and data networks crucial to the success of major combat operations.

Bringing over 12 years of experience within NASA, Sean has held various Information Officer roles, contributing significantly to the agency’s technological landscape. His wealth of experience positions him as a formidable force in shaping IT strategy, knowledge management, SharePoint, requirements analysis, and program management.

As NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and technological advancement, Sean’s visionary leadership is expected to play a key role in propelling innovation and excellence within the organization. His proficiency in leveraging technology for organizational advancement aligns seamlessly with NASA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Sean Gallagher’s appointment as Deputy Chief Information Officer marks a new chapter in NASA’s ongoing mission, where cutting-edge technology and strategic leadership converge to drive the agency’s objectives forward. With a history of success and a commitment to excellence, Sean is well-positioned to steer NASA’s IT initiatives towards new horizons and ensure the agency remains at the forefront of space exploration.