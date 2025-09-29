Sean McMaster Confirmed as 22nd Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration

Sean McMaster has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 22nd Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the FHWA announced in a press release. He was confirmed alongside two other senior leaders in a 51-47 en bloc Senate vote.

As Administrator, McMaster will oversee the agency responsible for supporting state, local, and tribal governments in the design, construction, and maintenance of the nation’s highway infrastructure. The FHWA plays a central role in ensuring U.S. roads remain safe, modern, and technologically advanced through both financial assistance and technical guidance.

“I am honored to serve under President Trump and Secretary Duffy as we work to revitalize America’s roads and bridges,” said Federal Highway Administrator Sean McMaster. “I look forward to partnering with state and local leaders to accelerate project delivery and get shovels in the ground.”

McMaster brings nearly two decades of federal service and transportation policy experience to the role. Since 2019, he has served as Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), where he helped manage department-wide priorities and supported Secretary-level decision-making. Before that, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs, a role that required navigating complex legislative issues and maintaining communication between DOT and lawmakers.

His earlier career includes more than six years on Capitol Hill with the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, where he served as professional staff. He also worked closely with Representative John L. Mica as Deputy Chief of Staff.

McMaster’s federal career began at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a congressional liaison, followed by time at the International Trade Administration as a senior policy advisor. He also gained campaign and political experience in Arizona before moving into senior federal roles.

A graduate of George Mason University with a degree in finance, McMaster now takes on leadership of the FHWA at a time when investment in transportation infrastructure is a national priority.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)