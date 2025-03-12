66.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
DoD/National DefenseFederal GovernmentTransportation Security

Sean McMaster Nominated to Lead Federal Highway Administration

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

Sean McMaster, a longtime transportation policy expert and former senior official at the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) during the Trump administration, has been nominated to serve as Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

If confirmed, McMaster will lead the FHWA, a key division within the Department of Transportation (DOT) responsible for managing the nation’s highway system, overseeing federal funding for infrastructure projects, and ensuring the safety and efficiency of the country’s roads and bridges. Established in 1966, the agency operates through two primary programs—the Federal-Aid Highway Program and the Federal Lands Highway Program—which work with state and local governments to develop and maintain highway transportation networks.

McMaster has deep experience in transportation policy and congressional affairs, with a career spanning over two decades in government service. Since 2019, he has served as Deputy Chief of Staff at DOT, where he has been involved in infrastructure policy, regulatory oversight, and legislative coordination. Before that, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs at DOT from 2017 to 2019, a role in which he worked closely with Congress on transportation funding, infrastructure initiatives, and policy development.

Prior to joining DOT, McMaster spent more than six years on Capitol Hill, serving as Professional Staff for the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure from 2011 to 2017. He also worked as Deputy Chief of Staff for former U.S. Representative John L. Mica, a longtime leader in transportation policy and infrastructure development.

His career also includes roles at the International Trade Administration, where he worked as Senior Policy Advisor, and at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), where he served as Congressional Liaison.

McMaster holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from George Mason University.

Previous article
Gadyaces Serralta Nominated as Next Director of the U.S. Marshals Service
Next article
George Wesley Street Nominated as Director of National Counterintelligence and Security Center
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals