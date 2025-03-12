Sean McMaster Nominated to Lead Federal Highway Administration

Sean McMaster, a longtime transportation policy expert and former senior official at the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) during the Trump administration, has been nominated to serve as Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

If confirmed, McMaster will lead the FHWA, a key division within the Department of Transportation (DOT) responsible for managing the nation’s highway system, overseeing federal funding for infrastructure projects, and ensuring the safety and efficiency of the country’s roads and bridges. Established in 1966, the agency operates through two primary programs—the Federal-Aid Highway Program and the Federal Lands Highway Program—which work with state and local governments to develop and maintain highway transportation networks.

McMaster has deep experience in transportation policy and congressional affairs, with a career spanning over two decades in government service. Since 2019, he has served as Deputy Chief of Staff at DOT, where he has been involved in infrastructure policy, regulatory oversight, and legislative coordination. Before that, he was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs at DOT from 2017 to 2019, a role in which he worked closely with Congress on transportation funding, infrastructure initiatives, and policy development.

Prior to joining DOT, McMaster spent more than six years on Capitol Hill, serving as Professional Staff for the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure from 2011 to 2017. He also worked as Deputy Chief of Staff for former U.S. Representative John L. Mica, a longtime leader in transportation policy and infrastructure development.

His career also includes roles at the International Trade Administration, where he worked as Senior Policy Advisor, and at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), where he served as Congressional Liaison.

McMaster holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from George Mason University.