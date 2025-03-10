62.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 10, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationDHS

Secretary Noem Selects ICE’s ERO Executive AD Todd Lyons as New Acting ICE Director

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced yesterday the appointment of Todd Lyons as Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Lyons was most recently the acting Executive Associate Director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), responsible for a budget of approximately $4.4 billion. Lyons directed the operations of more than 8,600 employees assigned to 25 ERO field offices and headquarters, in more than 200 domestic locations and 25 overseas locations. He was previously the Assistant Director of Field Operations for ERO, and Deputy Assistant Director of Western Operations and the Southwest Border.

He joined ICE in 2007, having previously worked in law enforcement in Florida starting in 1999. Lyons began his career in federal service with the United States Air Force in 1993, leaving active duty in July 1999. However, after September 11, 2001, Lyons was recalled to active duty and deployed overseas, serving as the antiterrorism/force protection liaison for Special Operations Command – Central.

50
Previous article
Submit Comments on AI Action Plan to White House by March 15
Next article
Secretary Noem Taps Former Aide Madison Sheahan for Acting Deputy Director of ICE
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals