Secretary Noem Selects ICE’s ERO Executive AD Todd Lyons as New Acting ICE Director

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced yesterday the appointment of Todd Lyons as Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Lyons was most recently the acting Executive Associate Director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), responsible for a budget of approximately $4.4 billion. Lyons directed the operations of more than 8,600 employees assigned to 25 ERO field offices and headquarters, in more than 200 domestic locations and 25 overseas locations. He was previously the Assistant Director of Field Operations for ERO, and Deputy Assistant Director of Western Operations and the Southwest Border.

He joined ICE in 2007, having previously worked in law enforcement in Florida starting in 1999. Lyons began his career in federal service with the United States Air Force in 1993, leaving active duty in July 1999. However, after September 11, 2001, Lyons was recalled to active duty and deployed overseas, serving as the antiterrorism/force protection liaison for Special Operations Command – Central.