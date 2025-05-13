The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Dan Merkle as chair of the SIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Board. Merkle is an advisor at FaceFirst, a facial recognition provider to public and private entities, and the former chair and CEO of the company. He also serves as the founding chair and CEO of Lexipol, a compliance and governance provider and partner to public safety agencies, and serves on the board of directors for the National Policing Institute, an independent, nonpartisan research organization pursuing excellence through science and innovation.

“Since joining the SIA AI Advisory Board a year ago, I have been greatly impressed by the caliber and commitment of its members, as well as by the leadership of outgoing chair Bill Bozeman. This is a group that provides real value to SIA members and the security industry at large as the importance of this domain becomes more impactful daily,” said Merkle. “The complexities of emerging AI development, use and governance benefit from a candid and transparent dialogue. Our group has engaged a broad group of companies and individuals with deep experience and knowledge contributing to that dialogue. I look forward to working with this team of experts to further advance the understanding and use of AI in security solutions.”

“SIA is honored to welcome Dan Merkle as chair of the SIA AI Advisory Board – Dan’s impressive public safety and security knowledge and dedication to ethical, effective and responsible use of AI technology will be immensely beneficial to the advisory board’s work to provide guidance, leadership and advocacy on top AI issues and use of AI in security solutions,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “We thank outgoing chair Bill Bozeman for his visionary leadership in serving as the first chair of the advisory board and for his overall dedication, service and commitment to SIA and our industry’s success.”