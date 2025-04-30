Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA) has announced that Seeyew Mo has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. Mo’s appointment brings another heavy-hitting cybersecurity strategist into CGA’s ranks at a time when cyber threats and digital workforce challenges are growing ever more complex.

This new role at CGA is in addition to Mo’s current position as Senior Advisor for the Cyber Maryland Program, a statewide initiative focused on advancing Maryland’s position as a national leader in cybersecurity.

Mo comes to CGA after a tenure at the White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), where he served as the first-ever Assistant National Cyber Director for Workforce, Education, and Economic Advancement. There, he shaped the nation’s cyber workforce and education strategy through a “whole-of-nation” approach, ensuring that cybersecurity would be not only a technical challenge but also an economic driver and national security priority.

During his time at ONCD, Mo spearheaded the development and implementation of the National Cyber Workforce Strategy, orchestrating efforts across 35+ federal departments and influencing more than $100 billion in federal contracts. His leadership helped drive major reforms impacting over 100,000 federal cyber-related positions and secured private sector commitments that created 35,000 new cyber jobs and injected over $100 million into cyber education. Additionally, he oversaw millions in federal funding for cyber apprenticeships, reaching thousands of new entrants into the cybersecurity field.

Beyond his executive achievements at the federal level, Mo is no stranger to Capitol Hill. He previously served as a Senior Cybersecurity, Technology, and National Security Fellow in the United States Senate, where he advised on emerging tech and national security issues, from U.S.-China tech competition to AI and cybersecurity policies.

Prior to his time in public service, Mo built a strong technical and leadership resume in the private sector. He held key roles at tech giants like Salesforce, Yahoo, and Intuit, where he led major digital transformation projects and developed products that enhanced cybersecurity and efficiency. He also co-founded Families for San Francisco and Cloudbreak Strategies.

Mo’s educational background further highlights his expertise, with a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University, an M.S. in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University, and a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.