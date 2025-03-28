Senate Confirms Aaron Reitz as Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy

The Senate voted 52-46 this week to confirm Aaron Reitz as the new Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy, a key role that will give him significant influence over federal judicial nominations and policy development across the U.S. Department of Justice.

Confirmed by the Senate and ready to advance President Trump’s Law & Order agenda under @AGPamBondi 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/42vnHvsvCR — Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) March 26, 2025

President Donald Trump nominated Reitz for the post in January, tapping the former Marine Corps officer and legal strategist for the position at the DOJ office. Reitz most recently served as Chief of Staff to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), where he oversaw major policy, legislative, communications, and committee-related initiatives in both Washington and Texas.

A Strategic Role at DOJ

The Office of Legal Policy (OLP) plays a pivotal role in shaping the legal and constitutional philosophy of the Justice Department. As Assistant Attorney General, Reitz will oversee development of DOJ regulations, manage inter-agency legal coordination, and play a leading role in vetting judicial nominees—especially federal judges whose appointments can shape legal precedent for generations.

Career of Public Service

Before joining Senator Cruz’s office in 2023, Reitz spent nearly three years at the Texas Attorney General’s Office, including time as Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy. There, he led and coordinated high-profile multistate litigation challenging federal policies and worked on issues ranging from immigration to religious liberty.

Reitz has also clerked for the Texas Supreme Court, worked in commercial litigation at major firms, and served as a U.S. Marine Corps logistics officer, deploying to Afghanistan and leading operations in support of multiple battalions.

His wide-ranging career includes hands-on legal experience, policy expertise, and national security credentials. He earned his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law, where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Review of Law & Politics, and his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University.