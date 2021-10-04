68.9 F
Senate Confirms Jonathan Meyer as DHS General Counsel

Before entering private practice, he served as Deputy General Counsel and Senior Counselor at DHS.

By Homeland Security Today
Jonathan Meyer, Deputy General Counsel of Homeland Security, delivers remarks during the Patent Award Ceremony June 16, 2015. (Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler)

The Senate confirmed President Biden’s nominee for general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

Jonathan Meyer was confirmed 52-46, with Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) the only Republicans to vote in favor of the nomination.

Before confirmation, Meyer was a partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP in Washington. Before entering private practice, he served as Deputy General Counsel and Senior Counselor at the United States Department of Homeland Security, where he advised the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, General Counsel, Chief of Staff, and other senior leaders of the 240,000-employee agency.

Prior to DHS, he served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice, Special Deputy General Counsel of Amtrak, and Counsel to Senator Joe Biden on the Senate Judiciary Committee, among other positions.

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Meyer holds degrees from Harvard College, Columbia University School of Law, and Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs.

Meyer is a recipient of the Secretary of Homeland Security’s Outstanding Service Medal, the U.S. Secret Service Director’s Honor Award, a Department of Justice Award for Outstanding and Dedicated Service, and numerous other awards and honors.

