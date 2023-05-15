Seth Komansky Appointed Director of Homeland Security and Intelligence at Wake County Sheriff’s Office

Seth Komansky has announced that he is starting a new position as Director, Homeland Security and Intelligence within the Homeland Security and Special Operations Division at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Komansky was formerly Deputy Director and Chief of Operations at Wake County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a position he has held for more than six years. Altogether, Komansky has served Wake County for 15 years to date after joining as a paramedic in March 2008. As EMS Deputy Director and Chief of Operations, he was responsible for the day-to-day operational function of Wake County EMS response units and personnel as well as special operations.

Komansky has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire and a Master of Science in Homeland Security Management from Long Island University’s Homeland Security Management Institute. He is also a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security Executive Leaders Program, and the University of North Carolina’s School of Government Municipal and County Administration program.

“I am thankful to Wake County EMS,” Komansky said on LinkedIn, adding that his tenure had been an incredible experience. “I am proud of all of the work done by the people of the ops division and the entire department while on the team, especially over the past few years. I am equally thankful for Sheriff Rowe and the leadership team at Wake County Sheriff’s Office for trusting me and bringing me on board in this new role to build a safer Wake County.”