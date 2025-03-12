Seval Oz Nominated as Assistant Secretary of Transportation

President Donald Trump has nominated Seval Oz to serve as Assistant Secretary of Transportation, a new position.

Oz was Head of Global Strategic Partnerships for Google[X]’s Self-Driving Car Program from 2011 to 2014, where she supported business and marketing efforts for the initiative that later became Waymo. She then served as CEO of Continental Intelligent Transportation Systems from 2014 to 2018, leading advancements in connected vehicle technology. From 2017 to 2018, she was CEO and founding partner of Aurima, Inc., developing AI-powered multi-sensor awareness platforms for autonomous vehicles.

She has also held advisory and board positions in the mobility sector. From 2020 to 2023, she was a Member of the Board of Directors at MicroVision, a leader in laser beam scanning technology. Since 2019, she has been an Executive Board Advisor at Pioneer Electronics, focusing on digital transformation in automotive infotainment and navigation systems. She has also advised startups like Moove.ai and Bond Mobility.

Oz holds an MBA in finance from the Wharton School and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Wellesley College and MIT. She has 10 patents in vehicular technology software and has received the Women in Technology Award for Courage.