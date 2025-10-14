Shalonda Spencer Takes on Senior Cyber Compliance Analyst Role at Amtrak

Shalonda Spencer has advanced into a new role as Senior Cyber Compliance Analyst at Amtrak, marking another step forward in her growing cybersecurity career. She announced the move in a post on LinkedIn, following two years of progressive experience within Amtrak’s cybersecurity division.

Spencer first joined Amtrak as a Cybersecurity Graduate Intern, where she led the 2024 NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 Assessment and supported the development of enterprise-wide security standards and incident response plans. She was later promoted to Cyber Defense Fusion Analyst, where she managed compliance with PCI DSS 4.0 requirements and projects related to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and TSA security regulations.

Before transitioning to cybersecurity, Spencer built an extensive career in government, policy, and advocacy, serving as Executive Director for the Women of Color Advancing Peace, Security, and Conflict Transformation and holding positions with the ACLU, the U.S. House of Representatives as a Legislative Assistant, and the City of Jackson, Tennessee as a Deputy City Clerk. Her policy and leadership experience has given her a strong foundation for bridging the intersection of technology, governance, and national security.

Her earlier work also includes serving as Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs for Trying Together, where she championed educational equity and community partnerships in early childhood education, and as Field and Public Policy Director for the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, advancing civic engagement and policy initiatives to support women’s rights and leadership. Spencer also spent time in academia as an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Government and Politics at Millsaps College.

Spencer holds an Executive Master’s in International Relations and Foreign Policy from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School, a Master of Public Policy and Administration from Jackson State University, and a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Corrections, also from Jackson State.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)