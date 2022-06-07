77.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
spot_img
HomeIndustryPeople on the Move
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security AgencyIndustryPeople on the Move

Lyttleton Shurland Promoted to Deputy Branch Chief at CISA

By Homeland Security Today
Lyttleton A. Shurland

Lyttleton A. Shurland has announced on LinkedIn that he is starting a new position as Deputy Branch Chief for Rescource Planning at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Shurland was previously a Management and Budget Analyst at the agency.

Before joining CISA in 2020, Shurland worked as a project and programs manager in the private sector. He has specialized in Federal Acquisitions, Financial Management and Capital Planning and Investment Control (CPIC). An expert in Office of Management and Budget Business Case reporting and document creation, he has written and/or updated; Life Cycle Cost Estimates, Operational Analysis, Risk Management Plan, Risk Register, IPT Charter and Program Charter. 

He has worked with offices to create and maintain their budgets, and worked with programs in creation of their acquisitions paperwork. 

Shurland is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and holds degrees in Psychology and Administration of Justice.

Previous articleWhitworth Takes Helm of National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
Next articleGAO Finds Failings With Border Patrol Checkpoint Data and Oversight
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals