Lyttleton Shurland Promoted to Deputy Branch Chief at CISA

Lyttleton A. Shurland has announced on LinkedIn that he is starting a new position as Deputy Branch Chief for Rescource Planning at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Shurland was previously a Management and Budget Analyst at the agency.

Before joining CISA in 2020, Shurland worked as a project and programs manager in the private sector. He has specialized in Federal Acquisitions, Financial Management and Capital Planning and Investment Control (CPIC). An expert in Office of Management and Budget Business Case reporting and document creation, he has written and/or updated; Life Cycle Cost Estimates, Operational Analysis, Risk Management Plan, Risk Register, IPT Charter and Program Charter.

He has worked with offices to create and maintain their budgets, and worked with programs in creation of their acquisitions paperwork.

Shurland is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and holds degrees in Psychology and Administration of Justice.