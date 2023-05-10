SIG Announces New President and COO

SIG (Strategic Innovation Group, LLC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Marsteller as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Marsteller, a 2022 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Award Executive of the Year, brings with her more than 30 years of Govcon experience and expertise. She is well-respected in the industry for her corporate development and transformation skills, technical leadership, and client centric program management. Ms. Marsteller has been instrumental in leading the growth of small businesses into established mission critical large businesses through innovative solutions and quality service delivery.

“We feel very fortunate and excited to welcome Ms. Marsteller to the team,” said Vikram Agarwal, CEO of SIG. “Her experience and leadership make her an ideal fit for us at this stage of SIG’s development. We look forward to leveraging our leadership’s collective expertise to further SIG’s delivery capabilities for our clients.” As President and COO of SIG, Ms. Marsteller will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, as well as developing and executing the company’s growth strategy. She will work closely with the CEO and the rest of the leadership team to drive the company forward, ensuring that SIG remains at the forefront of innovation in its industry. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with Vikram and his Team,” Ms. Marsteller said. “SIG is truly unique in the Govcon industry—a small business employing large business strategies through carefully selected acquisitions that augment SIGs core strengths in Professional Services, Digital Modernization, and Data Services.” Ms. Marsteller earned her B.S, Business Administration from George Mason University and her A.S, Computer Science from Northern Virginia Community College. She has held leadership positions at Brillient Corporation, ECS Federal, Inc., Ausley Associates, Inc. and Harris Corporation. Ms. Marsteller is an active member of The Patuxent Partnership Board of Directors, and a proud graduate of Leadership Maryland, 2016.