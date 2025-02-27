Sonia Mundra Joins Omni Federal as Senior VP of Strategic Growth

Sonia Mundra has joined Omni Federal as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, a move she announced on LinkedIn. With a proven track record in business strategy, federal contracting, and revenue growth, Mundra is set to lead Omni Federal’s expansion efforts, particularly in delivering innovative digital transformation solutions to government agencies.

Prior to joining Omni Federal, Mundra served as President of Chenega Analytic Business Solutions and Astraeus Operations, where she was responsible for overseeing multimillion-dollar contracts, managing financial operations, and leading strategic business initiatives. Under her leadership, Chenega Analytic Business Solutions saw exponential growth, increasing sales from zero to over $600 million in government contracts. Her ability to drive revenue, optimize business operations, and execute large-scale contract captures has solidified her reputation as a leader in federal contracting and business strategy.

Her career in federal services spans more than two decades, including leadership roles as Director of Operations & Controller at Chenega Applied Solutions, where she managed 350 employees and 40 prime government contracts across defense, intelligence, and law enforcement sectors. She also brings experience from PwC and Accenture, where she worked in financial analysis and client management, further strengthening her expertise in financial operations and contract negotiations.

Mundra holds a Master’s degree in Accountancy from The George Washington University School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Public Finance from Georgetown University.