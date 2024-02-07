Soraya Correa, with an impressive background as the former Chief Procurement Officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has taken on a significant leadership role as the President and CEO-Elect at National Industries for the Blind (NIB). This transition follows her dedicated service as the Executive Director at the NCMA Contract Management Institute (CMI) over the past year.

In her new capacity, Ms. Correa will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of NIB, aligning her governance responsibilities with her longstanding commitment to the institute’s mission and contributing to its continued success.

Kraig Conrad, the CEO of NCMA and Chair of the CMI Governance Board, expressed gratitude for Soraya’s invaluable contributions to the relaunch of the Contract Management Institute. He acknowledged her enduring legacy, marked by a steadfast commitment to the NCMA community and ongoing involvement in the governance of CMI.

Ms. Correa, sharing her thoughts on the new opportunity with NIB, conveyed a mix of excitement and a tinge of sadness about leaving CMI. She highlighted her positive experience as the Executive Director of CMI, expressing appreciation for the outstanding leadership, team, and members of NCMA. Despite the transition, Soraya affirmed her dedication to the success of CMI and its crucial role in advancing the contract management profession. In her new role at NIB, she expressed a commitment to supporting NCMA initiatives, particularly those of the CMI.

This move underscores Soraya Correa’s dynamic leadership journey, showcasing her ability to make significant contributions to different sectors. As she embarks on this new chapter at NIB, the industry eagerly anticipates the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to her role and the broader mission of National Industries for the Blind.