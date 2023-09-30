64.2 F
State Department Announces Mark Lambert as New China Coordinator and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China and Taiwan

The State Department has welcomed Mark Lambert as China Coordinator and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for China and Taiwan in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.  

Mark will oversee the Office of China Coordination and the Office of Taiwan Coordination in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.  

Mark is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service who most recently served as Deputy Assistant Secretary with responsibility for Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. He has deep experience working on issues related to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), forging aligned policies with U.S. allies and partners, and protecting the integrity of the international system, and has served twice at Embassy Beijing.  

The Office of China Coordination is enabling the Department to deliver on the Administration’s “invest, align, compete” approach to the PRC and advance the national vision for an open, inclusive international system. It is a key component of the Secretary’s modernization agenda, which is focused on equipping the Department to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the decade ahead.  

The Secretary and Department leadership are committed to ensuring that the nation has the talent, tools, and resources to successfully execute U.S. policy and strategy towards the PRC as the most complex and consequential geopolitical challenge it faces.

