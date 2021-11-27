Steampunk Taps Latarshia Crawford-Jones as VP for Department of Justice Business Unit

Steampunk has announced a new strategic appointment as a critical building block for its Department of Justice business. Latarshia (Tasha) Crawford-Jones has been named Vice President, Department of Justice, responsible for establishing and growing Steampunk’s business in the Justice sector.

“We are all about focused growth and solving our clients’ toughest challenges; and Tasha is here to help us continue to do just that,” said Kate Abrey, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Steampunk’s DHS and Justice & Legislative portfolio. “Tasha brings unique skills, deep knowledge, and diversity of thought to drive growth and achieve impactful results for our clients,” added Abrey.

Tasha brings over 20 years of business and technology experience focused on a wide range of data, management, intelligence, and technical competencies to improve decision making and turn around troubled initiatives in the federal and defense markets. Tasha has held a variety of roles of escalating authority with SAIC, Northrop Grumman, Harris Corporation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Information Innovators Inc. As a result of her diverse experience as a U.S. Navy veteran, federal contractor and government civilian, she has a unique working knowledge of driving mission focused results for her government clients.

Tasha received her bachelor’s degree in Information Technology Systems from American InterContinental University and an MBA from New York Institute of Technology.