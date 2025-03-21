58.7 F
Stephen Feinberg Sworn in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

By Erin Caine

Steve Feinberg was sworn in as the 36th Deputy Secretary of Defense on March 17 after the Senate confirmed his nomination earlier this month.

Senators voted 59-40 in favor of Feinberg, President Donald Trump’s pick to be the Department of Defense’s second-in-command under Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. In this role, he will serve as the chief operating office. He will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day management of the Department and executing Secretary Hegseth’s strategic priorities.

Feinberg is a seasoned executive and founder of Cerberus Capital Management, a global investment firm focused on the U.S. defense industry. From 2018 to 2021, he served as Chairman of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

For more information on Feinberg’s background, see Homeland Security Today’s article on his nomination. For the vote summary from the Senate confirmation, click here.

