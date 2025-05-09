60.2 F
Steve Biondo Joins Traverse Project to Help Supercharge Anti-Trafficking Mission

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Steve Biondo

The Traverse Project, a data intelligence nonprofit dedicated to disrupting human trafficking networks, has announced the appointment of Steve Biondo to its Board of Directors.

Biondo brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across both the corporate and nonprofit sectors, with a reputation for driving compassionate, large-scale missions.

As President of the Tim Tebow Foundation from 2018 through early 2025, Biondo spearheaded a period of expansive global outreach. Under his leadership, the organization broadened its support to orphans, children with special needs, individuals facing life-threatening illness, and survivors of human trafficking in more than 100 countries. His strategic focus on organizational development, compassionate care, and global ministry expansion helped shape the foundation into a globally recognized humanitarian force.

Prior to that, Biondo served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and President of The James Fund at Family Christian, where he led global orphan care and anti-trafficking initiatives that reached over 1.5 million people annually.

With a career that began in the corporate HR world—serving as Vice President of Human Resources for both Gap Inc. and Spartan Stores—Biondo has long bridged the gap between enterprise leadership and humanitarian work.

According to the Traverse Project, Biondo’s “exceptional experience in global ministry expansion, organizational development, and compassionate care initiatives will be invaluable” as the nonprofit accelerates its mission.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

