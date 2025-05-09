The Traverse Project, a data intelligence nonprofit dedicated to disrupting human trafficking networks, has announced the appointment of Steve Biondo to its Board of Directors.

Biondo brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across both the corporate and nonprofit sectors, with a reputation for driving compassionate, large-scale missions.

As President of the Tim Tebow Foundation from 2018 through early 2025, Biondo spearheaded a period of expansive global outreach. Under his leadership, the organization broadened its support to orphans, children with special needs, individuals facing life-threatening illness, and survivors of human trafficking in more than 100 countries. His strategic focus on organizational development, compassionate care, and global ministry expansion helped shape the foundation into a globally recognized humanitarian force.

Prior to that, Biondo served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and President of The James Fund at Family Christian, where he led global orphan care and anti-trafficking initiatives that reached over 1.5 million people annually.

With a career that began in the corporate HR world—serving as Vice President of Human Resources for both Gap Inc. and Spartan Stores—Biondo has long bridged the gap between enterprise leadership and humanitarian work.

According to the Traverse Project, Biondo’s “exceptional experience in global ministry expansion, organizational development, and compassionate care initiatives will be invaluable” as the nonprofit accelerates its mission.