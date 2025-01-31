Steven Hernandez Appointed Chief Information Security Officer at USAID

Steven Hernandez has been named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), where he will also serve as Deputy Chief Information Officer (DCIO) and Chief Privacy Officer (CPO). The appointment was announced in his recent LinkedIn post. He replaces Mark Johnson, who served as USAID’s CISO for nearly nine years, overseeing cybersecurity strategy and operations during a period of rapid technological transformation within the agency.

Before joining USAID, Hernandez was the CISO at the U.S. Department of Education, where he led efforts to enhance cybersecurity resilience, modernize IT infrastructure, and implement risk-based security frameworks. He also previously worked in information security at the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Inspector General, focusing on cybersecurity policy, systems protection, and compliance.

Since October 2018, Hernandez has played a role in shaping federal cybersecurity strategy as co-chair of the Federal Chief Information Security Officer Council at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The council facilitates cross-agency collaboration between CISOs, helping to align cybersecurity policies, threat intelligence sharing, and incident response strategies across the federal government. His leadership in this forum has contributed to strengthening national cybersecurity defenses amid increasing global threats.

Beyond his federal service, Hernandez has been a longtime advocate for cybersecurity awareness and education. He has volunteered for (ISC)², a global nonprofit cybersecurity professional organization, for the past 19 years, contributing to initiatives aimed at building a safer and more secure cyber environment. Hernandez holds an MBA in Information Assurance and Computer Information Systems (CIS) from Idaho State University.