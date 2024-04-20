SAP, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, has announced the appointment of Steven Hulsey to the role of Managing Partner for Regulated Industries. This strategic move aims to leverage Hulsey’s extensive experience in managing complex customer relationships and his expertise in business process reengineering and IT strategy to drive growth and innovation within SAP’s portfolio of regulated sector clients.

Hulsey brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including positions at Appian Corporation as an Enterprise Account Executive, a Senior Federal Account Executive at Google, and earlier, a Strategic Account Executive at SAP Public Service. His return to SAP in a new capacity highlights a full-circle moment in his career, underscoring his deep connection and commitment to SAP’s business and client strategy.

With a background that blends technical acumen with strategic business management, Hulsey has been recognized for his ability to solve complex business problems for sophisticated customers across various industries. His skills span across Business Process Reengineering, Enterprise Software, Supply Chain Management, Financial Management and Accounting, Procurement, GIS/EAM, Cloud Technology, and comprehensive IT strategies.

Hulsey’s approach to management and client service is characterized by a robust problem-solving orientation, where assessing risks and integrating opportunities into planned strategies are paramount. He has managed significant projects for large, multi-faceted organizations, consistently valuing and utilizing strategic planning to optimize outcomes. His dedication to supporting organizational and customer goals collaboratively to achieve defined objectives has been a hallmark of his career.

Moreover, his educational background with a BA in English and a BS in Accounting, along with his certification as a CPA, complements his technical skills, providing him with unique insights into financial management and effective communication. These qualities are crucial as he leads SAP’s efforts to expand its footprint in the regulated industries sector, ensuring that client solutions are not only strategic but also compliant with industry standards and regulations.

“SAP is thrilled to welcome Steven back to lead our Regulated Industries sector,” said an SAP spokesperson. “His proven track record, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence are exactly what we need as we continue to expand our offerings and deliver on our commitment to meet the unique needs of our clients.”

In his new role, Hulsey will focus on nurturing existing client relationships and forging new ones, driving SAP’s growth in sectors that require rigorous adherence to regulatory standards. His leadership is expected to enhance SAP’s ability to deliver innovative, compliant solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in highly regulated environments.