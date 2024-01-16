In a significant development within the technology sector, Sujey Edward has assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer at IBM, bringing a wealth of experience and a diverse professional background to this key position.

Sujey’s career trajectory has been marked by notable achievements and strategic contributions in the tech industry. He also holds a pivotal seat on the Board of Advisors at Virginia Tech, showcasing his commitment to fostering academic and technological advancements. His engagement with Virginia Tech underscores his dedication to shaping the future of technology through insightful guidance and mentorship.

His previous role as Chief Technology Officer at Octo further solidifies Sujey’s reputation as a leader in driving technological innovation. At Octo, he played a crucial role in steering the company’s technology initiatives, contributing to its growth and positioning it as a prominent player in the tech landscape.

Beyond his executive roles, Sujey Edward has also served as a Mentor at Dcode, an organization known for its focus on accelerating emerging technologies. In this capacity, he has leveraged his expertise to guide and inspire individuals within the tech community, contributing to the development of a new generation of professionals.

Sujey’s appointment as Chief Technology Officer at IBM comes at a pivotal time for the company as it continues to lead in the realm of technology and innovation. His diverse experience, spanning advisory roles, executive leadership, and mentorship, positions him as a valuable asset to IBM’s strategic vision and reinforces the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

As Sujey Edward embarks on this new role, the tech industry eagerly anticipates the insights and initiatives he will bring to IBM, further solidifying the company’s position as a global leader in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and digital transformation.