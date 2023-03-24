53.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 25, 2023
spot_img
Federal PagesDOJFBI

Susan Ferensic Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate

By Homeland Security Today

Director Christopher Wray has named Susan Ferensic as the assistant director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate (WMDD) at FBI Headquarters. Ms. Ferensic most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Columbia Field Office in South Carolina.

The WMDD leads the FBI’s efforts to mitigate threats from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive weapons.

Ms. Ferensic joined the FBI in 1997 as a computer forensic examiner in the Laboratory Division and was selected for new agent training in 2000. As a new agent, she was assigned to investigate criminal and national security computer intrusion matters in the Washington Field Office.

In 2007, Ms. Ferensic was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Cyber Division at FBI Headquarters, where she was a program manager for criminal computer intrusion investigations. She transferred to the Albuquerque Field Office in New Mexico in 2009 to lead the cyber and technically trained agent squad, which included oversight of WMD coordinators and bomb technicians. She also served and supervised Albuquerque’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Ms. Ferensic was promoted in 2014 to special assistant to the executive assistant director of the Science and Technology Branch at FBI Headquarters, providing advice on broad program management and administrative matters. In 2016, she was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch of the Sacramento Field Office in California.

In 2018, Ms. Ferensic became section chief of the Digital Forensics and Analytics Section in the Operational Technology Division at FBI Headquarters. The next year, she was promoted to chief of staff of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch at FBI Headquarters. She was named special agent in charge of the Columbia Field Office in 2020.

Ms. Ferensic earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Maryland. Prior to working at the FBI, she was a computer scientist at the Department of Defense.

Read more at FBI

Previous articleMayorkas and German Minister of the Interior and Community Faeser Discuss Mutual Security Cooperation
Next articleUntitled Goose Tool Aids Hunt and Incident Response in Azure, Azure Active Directory, and Microsoft 365 Environments
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals