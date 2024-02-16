Susan Ruffo, a demonstrated leader on ocean and climate issues internationally, has been appointed as NOAA’s deputy assistant secretary for International Affairs.

In this role, Ruffo will be responsible for developing and coordinating NOAA’s approach and direction on international policies that support and promote U.S. interests in ocean conservation, ecosystem-based management, climate change, oceanic and atmospheric research, Earth observation and weather forecasting. She assumed her new role on February 12.

“Susan’s extensive conservation leadership makes her an invaluable addition to NOAA at this critical time when ocean and climate issues are at the forefront of national and international conversations,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “I look forward to working with her to strengthen and advance NOAA’s activities and partnerships globally.”

Ruffo brings more than 20 years of experience leading the development and implementation of policies focused on environmental conservation and combating climate change in the U.S. and internationally. Her extensive experience working both inside and outside of government makes her uniquely qualified for this new role. She was most recently a senior director and senior advisor for ocean and climate at the United Nations Foundation. Prior to that, she held positions with The Circulate Initiative, Ocean Conservancy, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the White House Council on Environmental Quality, The Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Department of State.

“I am excited and honored to be a part of the incredible team at NOAA at this critical moment for both ocean and climate issues,” said Ruffo. “NOAA is a global leader in the science and policy of climate change, conservation, resilience and ocean health. I am looking forward to leveraging that knowledge for even greater impact globally, for the benefit of the U.S. and the world.”

Ruffo earned B.S. degrees in economics and political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and completed a masters-level program in economics at the Foreign Service Institute. She has lived and worked in Nigeria, Argentina, China and Singapore, as well as the U.S.