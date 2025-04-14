Tara Jamison Promoted to Acting Director of Procurement Services Staff at DOJ

Tara Jamison has been promoted to Acting Director of the Procurement Services Staff (PSS) at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), stepping into a key leadership role that oversees the Department’s $1 billion annual procurement portfolio, where she brings nearly two decades of federal acquisition experience.

Prior to this new role, Jamison served as the DOJ’s Deputy Senior Procurement Executive and Director of the Office of Acquisition Management. In that capacity, she provided strategic oversight for the Department’s acquisition workforce of more than 5,600 members and guided procurement policies and programs supporting a $9.2 billion acquisition portfolio.

Her experience at DOJ includes a range of leadership roles since 2015, including Assistant Director and Director of the Office of Acquisition Management, where she served as the principal advisor to senior leadership on acquisition policy, workforce development, and regulatory compliance. Before joining DOJ, she also held contracting officer positions at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), and supported homeland security procurement operations as a detailee to DHS.

A presidential appointee to the U.S. AbilityOne Commission, Jamison has also been recognized for her commitment to creating inclusive, mission-ready acquisition strategies. With a public policy degree from Duke University and an MBA from Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business, she continues to bridge policy and operational effectiveness in her leadership.