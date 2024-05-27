Mission Technologies, a division of HII has announced the appointment of Tarry Kirkland as their new Business Development Executive. Mr. Kirkland brings with him a wealth of experience, combining over 22 years in law enforcement and business development. Known for his strategic vision and operational expertise, he holds an Active Secret Clearance and is recognized as a subject matter expert in law enforcement and border security.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kirkland has demonstrated a unique mission-centric approach, successfully building and leading interdisciplinary teams to deliver unparalleled customer support. His previous roles include significant positions at industry giants such as Lockheed Martin, SAIC, and ManTech.

Mr. Kirkland’s career began as an investigator with the State of Georgia, advancing to Special Agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tri-Circuit Drug Task Force. He also served as a police officer with the Valdosta Police Department in Georgia and an instructor at Georgia Southern University, where he taught classes on Criminal Investigations, Criminal Behavior, and Policing.

In 2007, Mr. Kirkland joined the Screven County Sheriff’s Department as an investigator, a role he held until 2009. Concurrently, he was a senior operations analyst with the Border Security Operations Center for the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin, TX. His expertise is further highlighted by his tenure as a former SWAT and Counter Terrorism team member for the State of Georgia, and he continues to serve as a Reserve officer with the Screven County Sheriff’s Department.

Mr. Kirkland holds a J.D. degree from John Marshall Law School and a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Georgia Southern University. He is an active member of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) and the Homeland Security Defense Business Council in Washington, D.C.

Prior to joining Mission Technologies, Mr. Kirkland served as the DHS Senior Business Development Executive at CACI International Inc and as an Account Executive for DHS & DOJ at Cherokee Federal.