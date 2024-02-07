In a strategic move that promises to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the forefront, Ted Diacoumis has recently assumed the role of Director at MetaPhase Consulting. Boasting a career that spans over 25 years, Ted is a seasoned business development professional with a remarkable track record in both Federal government contracting and the private industry.

In his previous role as the Senior Director of Business Development at A3 Consulting, Ted demonstrated a profound understanding of the intricate IT project lifecycle within the government sector. Now, as the Director at MetaPhase Consulting, he takes on the responsibility of overseeing programs in the Federal Civilian industry, bringing with him a strategic vision and leadership style that is poised to propel the organization to new heights of success. His appointment marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for MetaPhase Consulting, promising growth, innovation, and a substantial impact in the realm of government contracting and beyond.

Ted’s professional journey includes notable roles such as Business Development Director for the Retirement & Personnel Sector at Accenture Federal Services and Director at ManTech. His LinkedIn profile reflects a career characterized by progressive management responsibilities, with a focus on leading large technical teams, overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets, and successfully managing projects and programs. A certified Project Management Professional since 2006, Ted brings a wealth of knowledge in government contracting processes, business development, negotiation, program management, scheduling and estimating, and risk management and mitigation.

With a reputation for strategic planning and execution, Ted Diacoumis is well-positioned to make significant contributions to MetaPhase Consulting, fostering growth and innovation in the competitive landscape of government contracting. His extensive experience and leadership acumen make him a valuable addition to the MetaPhase team, and the industry eagerly anticipates the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to his new role.