Thomas Brzozowski Launches Redoubt Advisory LLC

Thomas Brzozowski has launched a new consulting practice, Redoubt Advisory LLC, according to an announcement on LinkedIn.

Brzozowski brings more than two decades of national security experience to the effort. He spent nearly ten years as the Counsel for Domestic Terrorism at the U.S. Department of Justice, serving as DOJ’s primary legal advisor on domestic terrorism issues. In that role, he coordinated policy and legal decisions with the FBI, DHS, Treasury, State Department, National Security Council, the intelligence community, and Congress. His work included shaping the first National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism and helping agencies operationalize new regulatory frameworks related to violent extremism.

Before his DOJ role, Brzozowski served as Associate General Counsel at the FBI, where he provided real-time operational legal guidance to the Bureau’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section. His career also includes more than 20 years of service as a U.S. Army Judge Advocate, both on active duty and in the reserves, in assignments spanning operational law, intelligence and cyber issues, military justice, and legal advising for senior commanders. He most recently served as the senior legal adviser to the 1st Mission Support Command.

Brzozowski has also worked extensively in academia, serving as an adjunct professor at The George Washington University Law School, where he teaches a course on domestic terrorism law and policy. His background includes a judicial clerkship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and earlier service as an Army field artillery officer before becoming a lawyer.

Brzozowski’s academic background mirrors the national security focus of his career. He holds a Master of Laws in National Security Law from Georgetown University, graduating with distinction, and a master’s degree in Military Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, where he was a distinguished graduate. He earned his law degree from William & Mary Law School, serving as Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review, and received his bachelor’s degree in International Relations from William & Mary, where he was a George C. Marshall Foundation Award recipient and a Distinguished Military Graduate.