Thomas Puppi Moves to Palantir Technologies After Almost 20 Years at the Pentagon

By Matt Seldon
Thomas Puppi, a longtime Department of Defense (DOD) policy official with nearly a decade of cyber-focused leadership experience, has joined Palantir Technologies as Senior Counselor. Puppi announced the move in a recent LinkedIn post, marking the close of a distinguished 20-year career in federal service and the start of a new chapter in the private sector.

“After almost 20 years in the Department of Defense, nearly 10 of which were spent working cyber policy related issues for the Department, I made the bittersweet decision to leave federal service,” Puppi shared. “I’m so excited to be a part of Palantir and begin this next chapter.”

Puppi’s qualifications for his new role at Palantir are extensive and well-earned. Over the last decade, he has held a series of senior positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy.

Most recently, Puppi served as Director for Cyber Plans & Operations, where he led efforts to coordinate defense cyber operations, working across the interagency and with military components to build out operational frameworks that defend national interests in cyberspace. He previously served as Director for Cyber Strategy, Defense, and Capabilities.

His portfolio also included high-stakes responsibilities as Deputy Director for Cyber Plans and Operations, as well as Cyber Policy Advisor. Beyond his cyber expertise, Puppi has also played key roles in broader defense and international policy efforts. In 2021, he served as Chief of Staff to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs.

In 2020, he brought his experience to Capitol Hill as a Brookings LEGIS Fellow and also as a Legislative Fellow for Technology and Telecom Policy in the U.S. House of Representatives. Earlier in his DOD tenure, he served as Country Director for Canada and Senior Policy Advisor for Homeland Defense and Global Affairs, cementing his ability to navigate complex international defense relationships.

Puppi holds a master’s degree in international relations from George Washington University’s Elliott School and a bachelor’s in history from the University of Mary Washington.

